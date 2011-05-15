Newt Gingrich, Ron Paul, Mike Huckabee, and More Sunday Talk

Gingrich: I’m Not Racist!

Some of America’s youth may only know Newt Gingrich from his announcements on Twitter and YouTube this past week, but the hip Republican presidential candidate appeared on the older-skewing Meet the Press to confront allegations of racism after calling Obama the “food stamps” president. Calling the charge “bizarre,” Gingrich reiterated that he has “never said anything about President Obama which is racist.” Host David Gregory then presented another questionable quote from Gingrich that he said in 2010. Borderline bigoted? Judge for yourself.

Paul Criticizes bin Laden Raid

Pakistan has a new American best friend, and his name is Republican presidential candidate Ron Paul. On Fox News Sunday, Paul—who says he’s ready to be commander-in-chief—expressed his concern over the Obama administration’s refusal to notify Pakistan before the bin Laden raid. We think this argument would be more convincing if Paul could pronounce some of the terrorists’ names.

Boehner to Obama: Get Serious About Deficit

House Speaker John Boehner has a message for President Obama: Do something about the deficit. On Face the Nation, Boehner said that while the president’s rhetoric last week at a CBS town hall meeting sounded great, he hasn’t seen Obama actually do anything. “No more kicking the can down the road,” Boehner said.

Haley Talks Romneycare and Trump Swears

While South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley respects Mitt Romney for showing courage when it comes to health care, she said that her state absolutely does not want a Massachusetts plan. The issue, she said on This Week, will prove to be a problem for Romney in his Republican primary bid. And what about Donald Trump’s potty mouth? Haley thinks he needs to clean it up.

Ryan: Obama Must Stop ‘Class Warfare’

On the eve of Congressman Ryan’s budget speech in Chicago, State of the Union’s Candy Crowley asked him whether he had anything new to offer or if this was just a “do-over” tour. Ryan said that Obama’s plan pits citizens against each other and are bad economics. The nation needs one thing: the GOP budget proposal.

Huckabee Still Happy Not to Run

Does Mike Huckabee wish there was a plan B for the morning after he announced he wouldn’t run for president in 2012? On Fox News Sunday, the Fox host said that while he would’ve made a “fine” president, he’s at peace with his personal, spiritual, and intimate decision. “I think sometimes people mistake fire in the belly for having had too much pepperoni pizza the night before,” he said.

Open Season on Political Wives

On Reliable Sources, Howard Kurtz sat down with Sally Quinn of the Washington Post and Michelle Cottle of The Daily Beast to discuss whether going after a candidate’s personal life is fair game when they run for president. Does Newt Gingrich have any right to blame the media? Well, when a candidate runs on the “family values” platform, his marriage history is probably of interest.