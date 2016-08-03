Newt Gingrich: Trump Is ‘Unacceptable’

CHEAT SHEET
Donald Trump’s bad week continues to get worse, as one of his most loyal defenders now says he is an “unacceptable” candidate at present. “The current race is which of these two is the more unacceptable, because right now neither of them is acceptable,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said in a Wednesday morning interview with The Washington Post. “Trump is helping her to win by proving he is more unacceptable than she is.” Gingrich, who was once considered a likely VP selection for Trump, added that “He cannot win the presidency operating the way he is now. She can’t be bad enough to elect him if he’s determined to make this many mistakes.”