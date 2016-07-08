Newt Gingrich: White People Don’t Know Discrimination

CHEAT SHEET
Newt Gingrich on Friday said that many white people do not understand what it’s like to be black in America. “[Black America] is more dangerous in that you’re substantially more likely to be in a situation where police don’t respect you,” Gingrich said in a Facebook live conversation with Van Jones. “I think sometimes for whites it’s difficult to appreciate how real that is.” Gingrich, a probable running mate for Donald Trump, also said “if you are a normal white American, truth is you don’t understand being black in America,” specifically adding that black parents have to raise their children differently when it comes to engaging the police.