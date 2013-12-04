Newtown 911 Calls Released

After a court ruled against officials from Connecticut, the 911 recordings from the December 2012 mass shooting at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown have been released. The state argued that making the recordings public would cause unnecessary suffering for the families of those slain. "We don't feel that the 911 calls should have been released, but that decision has been made now," said Nicole Hockley, a parent of one of the children, to NBC News. While the court acknowledged the pain the recordings would cause, they also said the calls would show the "bravery and professionalism" of first-responders. Other relatives of the victims felt differently. "I think the more the public knows, there will be less confusion, there will be less people making stories about what happened," said Gilles Rousseau, the parent of a substitute teacher who was killed.
