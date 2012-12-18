Newtown: Two Funerals on Tuesday

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Hartford Courant
Funeral services will continue in Newtown on Tuesday, as they will be held for two more victims: James Mattioli, 6, and Jessica Rekos, 6, who were both killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School on Friday after Adam Lanza, 20, opened fire, killing 20 students and six adults before killing himself. His mother was found dead at home after the massacre. Jessica Rekos’s parents said their daughter “loved horses,” while James Mattioli, known as “J,” loved swimming. While Sandy Hook Elementary School will remain closed—it is a crime scene—the district’s other schools will resume classes on Tuesday. Police and counselors will be on hand at the district’s schools.