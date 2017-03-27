NFL Approves Oakland Raiders Move to Las Vegas

CHEAT SHEET
NFL owners on Monday approved the Oakland Raiders’ request to move to Las Vegas. All but one franchise—the Miami Dolphins—voted in favor of the move. The Raiders are expected to stay in Oakland for at least the next two seasons, though, while a new stadium is built in Nevada. Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf made multiple eleventh-hour efforts to try to keep the team from leaving. A $1.9-billion stadium is due to open in 2020, and the Raiders are expected to share it with the University of Nevada-Las Vegas. The San Diego Chargers franchise recently announced it would move to Los Angeles.