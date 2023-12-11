NFL Broadcaster Accidentally Calls Taylor Swift Travis Kelce’s ‘Wife’

Does he know something we don’t?

NFL broadcaster Tony Romo accidentally referred to Taylor Swift as Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce’s “wife” during the team’s Sunday tilt against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead stadium—sparking a viral moment despite his near-immediate correction.

The incident happened as the CBS broadcast cut to Swift in her box early in the second quarter—prompting a comment from Romo.

“As you see, Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift, in the audience,” he said, before noticing his mistake, “I’m sorry -- girlfriend.”

“Not yet,” Romo’s broadcast partner, Jim Nantz, quipped.

It was the sixth Chiefs game this year Swift has attended in person—and the first since she was named Time Magazine’s “Person of the Year” earlier this week.

She was spotted by cameras arriving at the stadium Sunday on a golf cart, while sporting a Chiefs-branded crewneck sweatshirt, leather skirt, black boots and her standard red lipstick.

Last week’s game against the Green Bay Packers was the first Kansas City loss Swift had seen this season. At publishing time Sunday, the Bills and Chiefs were locked in a 17-17 tie with just over five minutes left in the game.