NFL Exec Admits CTE-Football Trauma Link

The National Football League’s senior vice president for health and safety acknowledged for the first time a connection between football-related concussions and the degenerative brain disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). When asked during a Monday hearing before a House committee whether a link has been established between the sport and brain disorders such as CTE, Jeff Miller said, “the answer to that question is certainly yes.” Miller’s confirmation is the first time a top league official has publicly admitted football has a direction link to CTE, which medical experts say is caused by repeated blows to the head.