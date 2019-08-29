CHEAT SHEET
NFL Free Agent Ryan Russell Comes Out as Bisexual
NFL free agent defensive end Ryan Russell came out Thursday as bisexual in a first-person account for ESPN. Russell, who played three years in the NFL and is currently a free agent, revealed to reporter Kevin Arnovitz that in addition to hoping for a return to the pro level, he is hoping to live his life “openly.”
“My truth is that I’m a talented football player, a damn good writer, a loving son, an overbearing brother, a caring friend, a loyal lover, and a bisexual man,” Russell said.
The pro-footballer added that although “there isn’t a single openly LGBTQ player in the NFL, NBA, Major League Baseball or the NHL,” he decided to publicly come out “for other athletes who share these common goals, and for the generations of LGBTQ athletes who will come next.” Russell was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 2015 and was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after one season.