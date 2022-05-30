NFL Cornerback Jeff Gladney Dies in Car Crash at Age 25
TRAGEDY
Promising young Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney, a former NFL first-round draft pick, died Monday in a car crash. The fatal accident took place in Dallas, his agent told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He was just 25. Details are still forthcoming about what caused the crash. A star for the Texas Christian University football team, Gladney entered the draft in 2000, where he was picked up by the Minnesota Vikings in the first round. After a strong first season with the team, in which he started in 15 of the 16 games, the Vikings cut him in 2021 after he was charged with felony assault, causing him to sit out the season. After he was found not guilty, the Cardinals signed him. “We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney’s passing,” the Cardinals said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss.” Former teammates also took to social media to mourn Gladney: