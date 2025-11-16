NFL Player Critically Wounded in Shooting

New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd was critically shot early Sunday morning in Midtown Manhattan, police said. The 29-year-old was shot outside Sei Less restaurant around 2 a.m., with two shots fired before the gunmen fled the scene, the New York Post reports. Boyd was taken to Bellevue Hospital and is in stable but critical condition. No arrests have been made at this time, the NYPD confirmed. “We are aware of the situation involving Kris Boyd and will have no further comment at this time,” a Jets spokesperson said in a statement to ESPN. Boyd joined the Jets in March on a one-year $1.6 million contract, but has not played this season due to a shoulder injury. Before joining the Jets, Boyd was selected in the seventh round by the Minnesota Vikings in 2019 and later played for the Arizona Cardinals and the Houston Texans. Some tragic off-field incidents have marred the current NFL season. In October, an iconic former player for the Jets, Nick Mangold, died at the age of 41 after a battle with chronic kidney disease, shortly after announcing that he needed a kidney transplant. Earlier this month, Dallas Cowboys player Marshawn Kneeland tragically died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the age of 24.