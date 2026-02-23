NFL Player Dies at 46

Ronyell Whitaker, a former NFL defensive back who played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings, has died at the age of 46. In a statement, his family confirmed he had died on Sunday, but did not give a cause of death. “Ronyell lived a life marked by passion, perseverance and purpose,” the statement added. “A gifted athlete, he proudly played high school football for Lake Taylor High School in Norfolk, Virginia, and college football for the Virginia Tech Hokies, where his talent, determination and leadership on the field made a lasting impact.” Whitaker began his professional football career after signing as an undrafted free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2003. He went on to play for the Minnesota Vikings, as well as a brief one-month spell for the Detroit Lions in 2008. He also spent time in the Canadian Football League before retiring from professional football in 2010. Whitaker is the second Vikings player to have died in a matter of days. The team paid tribute to 25-year-old wide receiver Rondale Moore after he was found at his home on Saturday with an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.