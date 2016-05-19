NFL Returning $700K to Taxpayers for Sponsored Military Tributes

Read it at ESPN
The NFL says it will return more than $700,000 in taxpayer funds used for sponsored military tributes at games. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell wrote in a letter to Sens. Jeff Flake and John McCain that NFL teams received $723,734 "that may have been mistakenly applied to appreciation activities rather than recruitment efforts." He added that the league's marketing activities will be more consistently audited in the future to avoid further misuse of funds. Flake thanked the NFL for owning up to its mistakes and performing its "due diligence" to return the money.