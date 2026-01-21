Cheat Sheet
NFL Sideline Reporter Files to Run for Senate

Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 01.21.26 6:48AM EST 
Published 01.21.26 6:46AM EST 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 18: Michele Tafoya as Kevin O'Leary visits "Outnumbered" at Fox News Channel Studios on April 18, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Longtime sportscaster Michele Tafoya is entering a packed Republican primary targeting a Minnesota seat in the U.S. Senate. The former NBC Sunday Night Football reporter is seeking the GOP nomination after Democratic Sen. Tina Smith announced she wouldn’t be running for re-election after eight years in office. Fox News first reported that Tafoya had met with the National Republican Senatorial Committee, and CBS later confirmed her candidacy having seen federal filings submitted on Tuesday. Tafoya drifted into conservative politics after her 25-year career as a sideline reporter ended in 2021. She served as co-chair of Kendall Qualls’ unsuccessful 2022 Minnesota gubernatorial campaign and in December was said to be considering a Senate run. Tafoya’s entrance comes as Republicans work to retain their 53-47 Senate majority in this year’s midterms. Minnesota hasn’t sent a Republican to the U.S. Senate since 2002 but is compiling a dense primary field that includes failed 2024 nominee and former NBA star Royce White, veterans Tom Weiler and Adam Schwarze, and ex-state GOP Chair David Hann. It comes as Minnesota’s local politicians and protesters have clashed with the federal government over its deportation push, which this month claimed the life of 37-year-old mom of three Renee Good.

Read it at CBS News

2
Star’s Wife Sobs in Court as Judge Hands Down Order
IN SICKNESS & IN HEALTH
Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Published 01.21.26 2:26AM EST 
Timothy Busfield
ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO - JANUARY 20: Director and actor Timothy Busfield looks on before a hearing in the Second District Judicial Court at the Bernalillo County Courthouse on January 20, 2026 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Prosecutors have charged Busfield with two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and one count of child abuse. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images) Sam Wasson/Getty Images

The West Wing actor Timothy Busfield faced court on Tuesday, where a judge ordered that the 68-year-old be released on his own recognizance until his trial for charges of child abuse and criminal sexual contact with a minor under the age of 13. His wife, Melissa Gilbert, who previously submitted a letter to the court in support of her husband, could be seen sobbing and mouthing, “Thank you, God,” as Judge David Murphy announced that Busfield would be allowed to leave jail and return home until the trial. He will be supervised by a pretrial service in Albuquerque. Busfield has been charged with offences relating to incidents that took place on the set of Fox’s The Cleaning Lady, where he was working as a director. Busfield has maintained his innocence. In her letter, Gilbert, 61, said that her husband’s arrest was “truly breaking my heart.” She continued, “I only want this extraordinary man safe and whole. So, I will close by asking you to please, please, take care of my sweet husband. As he is my protector, I am his, but I cannot protect him now.”

Melissa Gilbert, wife of Timothy Busfield
Busfield's wife, Melissa Gilbert, could be seen crying as the judge ordered that her husband could await trial at home. Sam Wasson/Getty Images
Read it at New York Post

3
‘Sex and the City’ Star Says She’s Not Done With the Show
TO BE CONTINUED?
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.20.26 5:21PM EST 
SITC stars
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 21: Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis are seen on May 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images) XNY/Star Max/GC Images

The cast of And Just Like That isn’t quite ready to say goodbye to the Sex and the City universe. Kristin Davis, who played Charlotte York in the original series and the revival, revealed on her podcast, Are You a Charlotte?, that she’s still hoping for more after the show’s Season 3 finale aired last year. “I wanted one more season,” Davis said, admitting she hasn’t even watched the show’s finale yet because she’s “in denial” that it could truly be the end. “In my mind, we’re going to do something else,” she added, “I don’t think it’ll be a whole season, but I think we will do something else.” Her guest, Mario Cantone, who portrayed Anthony Marentino, echoed that sentiment. “I don’t care what anybody says, that was not a series finale,” Cantone said, making it clear he’d also welcome another chapter. Showrunner Michael Patrick King was less definitive. While he told the Hollywood Reporter he has “closed the book” on Carrie Bradshaw’s story, but stopped short of ruling anything out entirely, saying, “Whether there’s another book remains to be seen.” Davis said she’s seen King “a couple times,” though no continuation has been confirmed. Still, she remains “hopeful” that the characters’ stories may not be finished just yet.

Read it at Hollywood Reporter

4
Greenland Reddit Moderator Tells Americans to Stop Invading Their Community With Apologies
NO EXCUSES
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Published 01.20.26 11:51AM EST 
Donald Trump wears a cowboy hat during a bill signing ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on December 12, 2025.
Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images

The moderator of Reddit’s Greenland community page has begged American users to stop desperately trying to distance themselves from Donald Trump. In a scathing post on r/greenland, the Reddit user Sapotis said the page is getting at least 10 posts a day from Americans “apologizing and saying things like they didn’t vote for Trump or don’t support his policies.” Rather than suggest that these long-suffering Americans have nothing to apologize for with regard to Trump’s deranged demands to take over Greenland, the mod gave a brutal assessment of how it reflects the U.S across the globe. “To us, your country is a single entity on the world stage, and it’s threatening its allies. Think about how you view other countries. For example, Russian opposition doesn’t change what Russia does, because that’s their domestic politics. The same thing applies to the U.S. too, except you had the power to choose your president.” Sapotis suggested that instead of going to a Reddit page “nonstop to apologize on behalf of your country for your constant need for sympathy,” Americans should switch their focus to “actually changing something while you still can.”

Read it at r/greenland

5
Brooklyn Beckham’s Guest Backs Wedding Dance Drama Claim
BAD BLOOD
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.20.26 12:57PM EST 
brooklyn beckham nicola peltz victoria beckham
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: (L-R) Cruz Beckham, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham attend the premiere of "Lola" at Regency Bruin Theatre on February 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

A guest at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding backed up claims that Victoria Beckham “hijacked” the couple’s first dance. Stavros Agapiou, who attended the 2022 ceremony alongside his partner, wedding DJ Fat Tony, weighed in via a now-deleted Instagram comment. “I was there and she did he’s telling the truth,” Agapiou wrote, seemingly corroborating Brooklyn’s allegation that his mother danced inappropriately during the newlyweds’ first dance. Agapiou quickly walked back his comment, however, swiftly deleting the post and following up with an Instagram Story that showed a mirror selfie along with the caption, “Keeping my mouth shut from now on.” The comment came amid renewed public tension between Brooklyn and his family. The nepo-baby posted a pointed Instagram Story on Monday, stating he has no interest in reconciling with his parents. “I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life,” he wrote. Brooklyn also reignited long-running drama surrounding the couple’s wedding, claiming his mother had abruptly canceled plans to make Nicola’s wedding dress shortly before the ceremony—forcing Peltz to scramble for an alternative at the last minute. David and Victoria Beckham have not publicly responded to their son’s latest remarks.

Read it at Page Six

6
The Rants of a Lonely Old Man Dictate the New World Order: Wolff
POWER CRAZY
Michael Wolff
Published 01.20.26 12:02PM EST 
Donald Trump with his Truth Social posts.
Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images/Truth Social

“We just wait and see what he posted last night. Then we watch the panic on Susie’s face in the morning.” That’s from a friend of mine in the White House. Susie is Susie Wiles, the chief of staff whose titular function is to deal with the president’s more-or-less idle pronouncements, whether that’s running Venezuela, taking over Greenland or, most recently, imposing tariffs on any European countries who would say otherwise. These new tariffs are, of course, not going to happen. Still, Trump posts and the world responds. Trump enjoys it all—it’s truly thrilling to him. A Trump aide once explained to me that it’s not the fire he sets that most excites him, but rather the fire engines rushing to the scene, sirens blazing, that he finds so satisfying. The compelling thing for him, nearly in a sexual sense, is that he is once more the center of attention. Donald Trump, the threat of Donald Trump, the chaos of Donald Trump, the “brand” of Donald Trump, achieves yet more dominance. The psychopathology here can hardly be missed. And yet it is. Again and again, Trump’s gambits are treated as policy, however questionable, and strategic, albeit mendacious, power realignments, instead of as a personality disorder.

Click through to Michael Wolff’s HOWL to read more insight into Trump’s psyche, and why he’s more than happy to see the world burn.

Read it at Substack

7
Manhunt Launched After Judge and Wife Shot in Their Home
SHOCK ATTACK
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 01.20.26 8:49AM EST 
Indiana judge Steven Meyer
Indiana judge Steven Meyer and his wife are in a stable condition. Tippecanoe Superior Court

A manhunt has been launched after an Indiana state court judge and his wife were shot inside their home. Steven Meyer, a Tippecanoe Superior Court judge, and his wife, Kimberly Meyer, were both injured in the attack, with the judge suffering an injury to his arm and his wife sustaining an injury to her hip. Both are in stable condition, police said Monday. The couple were discovered by authorities inside their Lafayette home, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis, after responding to reports of a shooting. Police described the shooting as a “senseless unacceptable act of violence” as they continued to hunt for the suspect. They have not released a motive or suspect description. Indiana’s top judge, State Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta H. Rush, urged colleagues to remain vigilant. She called any violence against judges or their families “completely unacceptable.” Meyer previously served as a Democratic city council member and oversaw a high-profile case involving Natalia Grace, a Ukrainian-born orphan whose adoptive parents abandoned her, claiming she had behavioral issues and dwarfism.

8
CNN News Anchor Boris Sanchez Says ‘I Do’ in Romantic Beach Wedding
BREAKING NEWS
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.20.26 3:51PM EST 
Boris Sanchez
Boris Sanchez https://www.instagram.com/p/CPl_M10BXVo/?hl=en Instagram/Boris Sanchez

CNN anchor Boris Sanchez, 40, has tied the knot with Lily Huber, 31, in a beachfront ceremony in Florida on Sunday, capping off a multi-day celebration with family and friends. Wedding festivities kicked off Thursday with a private date night, followed by an intimate family dinner on Friday at Joe’s Stone Crab. On Saturday, the couple hosted a bridal party brunch at the Edition’s pool cabanas before welcoming guests to a rehearsal dinner at Amara at Paraiso. The celebrations culminated with the official ceremony at the Edition Miami Beach, attended by 135 guests. Huber told People the venue held special meaning for the couple, as they spent part of their first date there and returned over the years, calling it “our home away from home.” The pair exchanged handwritten vows from small notebooks they purchased together during a trip to Paris. Sanchez, who has been with CNN since 2015, and Huber began dating in 2022 after meeting on a dating app and said they “instantly clicked over sushi and sake” on their first date. Sanchez was previously married to Jennifer Piekut with the pair tying the knot in 2016.

9
‘Kung Fu Hustle’ Star Dies at 77
FOUR DRAGONS
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.20.26 11:54AM EST 
Bruce Leung
BEIJING, CHINA - MAY 31: (CHINA OUT) Hong Kong actor Bruce Leung attends the press conference of kung fu comedy movie 'Gallants' on May 31, 2010 in Beijing, China. (Photo by China Photos/Getty Images) China Photos/Getty Images

Kung Fu film legend Bruce Leung has died at 77. The actor—also known as Leung Choi-sang and Leung Siu-lung—died from heart failure, according to the Daily Mail. Leung was widely regarded as one of the “Four Dragons” of Chinese cinema, a group credited with elevating martial arts films globally alongside figures such as Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan, and Ti Lung. Trained in martial arts by his father from a young age, Leung went on to appear in dozens of kung fu films, including 2004s Kung Fu Hustle, which introduced him to a new generation of fans. Jackie Chan, who previously worked with Leung on Magnificent Bodyguards, paid tribute to his longtime colleague, praising his devotion to martial arts and his lasting influence on cinema. Chan wrote in a social media post that Leung “created so many classic roles, loved by audiences and admired by colleagues,” and referred to him as a “brother” he would deeply miss. Leung is survived by a daughter from his first marriage to singer Irene Ryder, as well as a daughter and son from his second marriage to Song Xiang.

Read it at Daily Mail

10
Famed Chess Grandmaster’s Cause of Death Revealed
SHOCK LOSS
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.20.26 1:29PM EST 
Daniel Naroditsky is ranked first in the world for chess for boys 12 and under. (Photo By Lea Suzuki/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)
Daniel Naroditsky is ranked first in the world for chess for boys 12 and under. (Photo By Lea Suzuki/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images) San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst N/San Francisco Chronicle via Gett

Authorities have identified the cause of death for famed Chess Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky. Naroditsky passed away in October of last year, unexpectedly, at age 29, while at his place of work, the Charlotte Chess Center. The Chief Medical Examiner for the North Carolina office said that the player died due to an accidental poisoning, according to TMZ, which first reported the news. “Naroditsky had a combination of methamphetamine and amphetamine in his system, along with mitragynine, a substance known for its opioid-like effects,” the medical examiner told the news organization. The Grandmaster earned the highest chess title at just 17 and began playing competitively at 6. Before his untimely death, the chess prodigy had been committed to educating the next generation of players. He had a YouTube and Twitch following that combined to be a little under a million. He also wrote about the game of intellects for Chess.com and The New York Times and taught other young players at the Charlotte Chess Center.

Read it at TMZ

