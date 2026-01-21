NFL Sideline Reporter Files to Run for Senate

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Sex toys are a fun way to shake things up—no partner required. If anal play has been on your “maybe someday” list, Lovense’s new Lush Anal toy makes that first step feel a lot less intimidating.

The waterproof Lush Anal was thoughtfully designed for comfort and safety. Its smooth head glides easily, teasing just enough to make you want more. The ergonomic T-shaped base hugs you securely, letting you relax fully in every position and sensation for uninterrupted pleasure, unfolding exactly at your pace. Plus, the toy’s long-lasting four-hour battery keeps the moment going and going.

Lush Anal 50% off Buy At Lovense

What’s even better? The Lush Anal can be controlled by you—or someone else—right from the app. With a swipe, you (or your partner) can dial the mood exactly where you want it, with custom pleasure patterns and vibration intensities.

Capable of up to 7,500 strokes per minute, its vibrations shift effortlessly from soft, lingering pulses to deep, leg-weakening waves. Sync it to music, sound, or video, and suddenly every beat, every whisper, every moment pulls you deeper into the experience. And right now? It’s 50 percent off. Consider this your sign to start exploring.