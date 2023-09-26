NFL Star Says He Was Tossed Into Mental Hospital and Forcibly ‘Injected’

Las Vegas Raiders star Chandler Jones says he was forcibly placed in a mental hospital last week over social media posts that left people “concerned.” Jones detailed the saga in several handwritten notes shared online late Monday, which he said was his first day out of the hospital. He said a “group of 5 to 7” members of the Las Vegas Fire Department showed up to place him in an ambulance, telling him they had a “court hold” from the police department. “I was injected with I don’t know what,” he said. The star defensive end suggested someone with “bad intentions” had put him in the mental health facility, saying, “I’m still confused on what I did wrong.” He hasn’t played for the team yet this season, having been placed on the non-football illness list earlier this month after a series of bizarre social media posts criticizing team leadership. Raiders’ head coach Josh McDaniels described the circumstances surrounding Jones as “a personal situation and a private matter.”
