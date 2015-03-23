NFL Star Dodges Life for Sexual Assault

CHEAT SHEET
Former NFL player Darren Sharper pleaded guilty to sexual assault in a deal with Arizona prosecutors, dodging a potential life sentence if he had been convicted at trial. Instead, Sharper was sentenced to nine years in prison. Sharper changed his plea via video from Los Angeles, where he’s also facing charges of sexual assault by women who say he drugged them. “The Arizona and California cases, combined with others in Nevada and Louisiana, are likely to lead to a long prison sentence,” the AP reports.