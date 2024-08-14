Former NFL running back Cierre Wood has been jailed for life after pleading guilty to the murder of a 5-year-old girl who he forced to work out as a punishment for being “chunky.”

The child was found dead in Wood’s Las Vegas apartment in April 2019 with 20 broken ribs, a lacerated liver, internal bleeding, and bruises to her heart and diaphragm, according to an NBC report.

La’Rayah Davis was the daughter of Wood’s girlfriend, Amy Taylor, 31, who separately pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and child abuse charges.

Taylor is said to have told police she sat on the child while disciplining her. Wood reportedly claimed that Davis fell backwards and hit her head while doing sit-ups.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by News 3 in Las Vegas, Wood would “make her run sprints in the apartment, do sit-ups and wall squats.”

The former NFL star told police that he was “trying to get her on the right path due to her being chunky.”

News 3 said the autopsy also revealed the child’s “skull had multiple contusions.”

Wood, 33, was drafted by the Houston Texans from Notre Dame and spent time on the reserve and practise squads with the New England Patriots, the Baltimore Ravens, the Seattle Seahawks, and the Buffalo Bills before playing in Canada with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the Montreal Alouettes.

The Associated Press said Wood pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and felony child abuse and will be eligible for parole after 10 years. He entered an Alford plea, which is an admission of guilt but also allows him to maintain his innocence.