NFL Superstar and Bombshell A-Lister Rumored to Find Love at Bezos’ Wedding
NFL star Tom Brady and Hollywood blonde bombshell Sydney Sweeney were seen dancing together until 2 a.m. at the star-studded Bezos-Sanchez wedding. A source reportedly told The Daily Mail that she was “the most sought-after person” at the wedding. Sweeney, 27, who turned heads from the moment she arrived at the notorious Venice wedding, was also seen chatting with the football all-star at the Gritti Palace hotel bar, according to TMZ. The pair was spotted strolling around Venice together on Saturday, along with newly single actor Orlando Bloom. Some fans posted their disbelief on X: “You cannot be the greatest QB of all time be rich, famous, handsome and also get Sydney Sweeney,” one wrote. Sweeney told The Times that she parted ways with her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, earlier this year. Brady, 47, divorced his wife Gisele Bündchen in 2022, and little is known about his romantic life since then beyond a rumored fling with model Irina Shayk. Sweeney gained wide recognition for her roles in HBO’s The White Lotus and Euphoria, in which Sweeney plays a popular girl who has an affair with a star quarterback. If Sweeney and Brady’s relationship materializes, it could be a prophecy fulfilled.