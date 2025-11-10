NFL Team Epically Loses Game After Donald Trump Appearance
The presence of NFL fan and occasional sporting commentator Donald Trump wasn’t enough to prevent a brutal loss for the Washington Commanders on Sunday. The president attended their showdown with the Detroit Lions at the Northwest Stadium in Maryland. While the Commanders were hoping to end a four-game losing streak, they were beaten by the Lions 44-22. The loss followed Trump insisting the Commanders christen their new stadium in Washington, D.C. after him. “That would be a beautiful name, as it was President Trump who made the rebuilding of the new stadium possible,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told ESPN last week. Trump was invited to the game by Josh Harris, owner of the Commanders. He became the first sitting president to attend a regular-season game since Jimmy Carter in 1978. Also watching the Commanders lose were Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, House Speaker Mike Johnson and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. Trump was also soundly booed by the audience during his appearance at the event. The day wasn’t a total write-off, however, with the president gifted a “Trump 47″ Commanders jersey by Harris, with a photo of the handover posted by White House Communications Advisor Margo Martin.