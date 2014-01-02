NFLer: Fired Over Gay Marriage

CHEAT SHEET
Former Minnesota Vikings punter Chris Kluwe wrote Thursday he was fired for speaking out publically in favor of same-sex marriage. Kluwe wrote a fiery open letter to a politican in 2012, blasting the man's opposition to gay marriage. Married gays "won't magically turn you into a lustful cockmonster," Kluwe wrote. Afterwards, assistant coach Mike Priefer allegedly said "we should round up all the gays, send them to an island, and then nuke it until it glows." Priefer became head coach in 2013 and Kluwe was released. "It's my belief, based on everything that happened over the course of 2012, that I was fired by Mike Priefer, a bigot who didn't agree with the cause I was working for, and two cowards, Leslie Frazier and Rick Spielman," respectively, the former head coach and general manager.