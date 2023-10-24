NHL Reverses Ban on Pride Tape After Travis Dermott Defies It
‘POSITIVE IMPACT’
Following the Arizona Coyotes’ Travis Dermott defying the National Hockey League’s ban on Pride tape, the league has rescinded its rule. On Saturday afternoon, Dermott wrapped Pride tape around his Warrior stick, an act that was prohibited for showing “cause messaging.” The ban also restricted wearing “specialty” jerseys during practices, warmups, or games that backed groups like Pride, the military, or Black and Latino heritage months. Pride nights became a controversial topic after six players refused to participate in warmups last season when their team members wore rainbow jerseys. Dermott told The Athletic on Monday that he hoped he would “have a positive impact on some people that needed that positive impact.” The outlet said that the NHL didn’t contact Dermott about a suspension or fine for his conduct and instead announced on Tuesday that it would permit players to support “social causes with their stick tape.” According to the Associated Press, the You Can Play Project, an organization that pushes for LGBTQ+ participation in sports said, “We appreciate every person, team and organization that made their voice heard to support this change and appreciate the NHL’s willingness to listen and make the right choice.”