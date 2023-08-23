Nia Long Wants Custody of Her Son With NBA Coach Ime Udoka

Read it at Page Six
Actress Nia Long says her ex-fiancé, NBA coach Ime Udoka, is not providing support for their 11-year-old son—and that she should have primary custody. Udoka recently was hired as head coach of the Houston Rockets after being fired by the Boston Celtics for an alleged affair with a team staffer; a scandal that led to his breakup with Long. The NCIS: Los Angeles star petitioned a court to give her legal and physical custody of son Kez but allow Udoka visitation, documents obtained by Page Six revealed.