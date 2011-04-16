Nic Cage Arrested for Domestic Abuse

CHEAT SHEET
Actor Nicolas Cage, star of the recent film Drive Angry 3D, was arrested early Saturday morning in New Orleans over unspecified domestic abuse allegations, TMZ reports. Police records cited by TMZ say he faces one count of domestic abuse and one count of disturbing the peace. A source tells TMZ that Cage was “very drunk” when a cab driver called the police to report an argument between the actor and his wife Alice. When cops arrived, he twice taunted: “Why don’t you just arrest me?” At that point, they did. As of midday Saturday, TMZ reports Cage, 47, is still in custody but his wife reportedly does not want him charged.