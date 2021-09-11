Buffy Star Pulls Out of Movie Promo Over Paralysis of Genitals and Legs
‘Immense Pain’
Nicholas Brendon, who played Xander in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, will no longer be doing promotional activities for his new film Wanton Want because he is recovering from “deep-seated medical problems and immense pain,” manager Theresa Fortier told the Daily Mail. It comes after a short stint in jail for the actor following his arrest for prescription medication fraud—a felony charge—and a misdemeanor charge for failing to have proper identification last month in Indiana. Brendon has had prior run-ins with the law while suffering from drug and alcohol addiction.
Brendon, 50, is reportedly experiencing excruciating pain and “paralysis in his genitals” and legs. The actor potentially needs major back surgery however Fortier didn’t disclose what his medical condition was. “Right now, he is concentrating on his health,” said Fortier. “He is not doing promotion for the film.”