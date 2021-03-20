Nicholas Cage Spent $150M on Dinosaur Skull, Shrunken Pygmy Heads, and 2 European Castles
BIG BUCKS
Nicholas Cage has spent over $150 million on real estate and bizarre items like dinosaur bones, CNBC reports. The bulk of his money has gone towards real estate for what he calls his “holy grail quest.” “I started following mythology, and I was finding properties that aligned with that,” Cage said. His properties include two European castles and a Rhode Island country estate bought for $28 million. He owns 15 homes around the world, including in Las Vegas and California, but his spending habits eventually forced him to foreclose multiple properties. Some of his more offbeat purchases include a $150,000 Superman comic, an octopus, an ancient burial tomb, and shrunken pygmy heads. He also bought a 70 million-year-old dinosaur skull, which he later had to return to Mongolian historians. “You have good investments and bad investments,” Cage said. “The good investments came from personal interest and my honest enjoyment of the history.”