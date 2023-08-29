Star of British Documentary ‘Up’ Dies of Cancer at 65

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Deadline
Nicholas Hitchon, whose life was chronicled every seven years in the British documentary Up, has died of throat cancer at age 65. Hitchson first appeared in the Michael Apted series as a 7-year-old farm boy, and was last seen in the 2019 version, 63 Up, where he revealed he was ill. He died in Madison, Wisconsin, where he was an engineering professor, and is survived by a wife and son. He once told Deadline it was a struggle to continue on with the probing show. “I can’t even begin to describe how emotionally draining and wrenching it is just to make the film and do the interviews.”