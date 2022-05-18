Nick Cannon, Prolific Baby Maker, Eyes Vasectomy

CHEAT SHEET
Singer Nick Cannon has seven kids with four women, and an eighth on the way—and it sounds like he’s reached his limit. In an interview with E!, the Masked Singer host revealed he recently had a consultation to get a vasectomy. “I ain’t looking to populate the Earth completely, but I’m definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have,” he explained. “I do have the guilt of not having enough time to spend with all of my children, as we all do because we’re working and constantly going,” he added.