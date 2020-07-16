Nick Cannon Finally Offers Apology for Anti-Semitic Remarks
Actor and TV show host Nick Cannon offered a string of apologies Wednesday evening for anti-Semitic remarks he made in an interview last month. When he faced criticism for the statements, he initially doubled down and refused to apologize. Notable celebrities offered their support of Cannon despite the comments, including basketball start Dwyane Wade and rapper and entrepreneur Diddy. ViacomCBS, which has employed Cannon in various capacities for the better part of two decades, severed its ties with him. He wrote Wednesday: “First and foremost I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin.” He said his words “reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people” and that he had taken in a “minor history lesson” in recent days.