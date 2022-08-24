No Joke: Nick Cannon Now Has a TENTH Baby on the Way
‘#SONRISE’
Super dad strikes again. Nick Cannon, television host, comedian, and man running to be crowned America’s most fertile father, revealed Wednesday that he’s expecting his 10th child. The forthcoming kid will be his third with model Brittany Bell. Alongside an Instagram video montage showing him, Bell, and their two other children—Golden Sagon, 5, and Powerful Queen, 1—at a maternity shoot, Cannon wrote, “Time Stopped and This Happened… #SonRISE.” It was not immediately clear how many months pregnant Bell was, but Cannon is currently awaiting the birth of his ninth child with Abby De La Rosa, who is reportedly “cool” with the 41-year-old entertainer’s quest to build a child army. She and Cannon also share twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir; a week after they were born, model Alyssa Scott gave birth to Cannon’s son Zen, who died of a brain tumor last December. Cannon welcomed baby number eight, named Legendary, with Bre Tiesi last month. Earlier this year, Cannon had suggested he’d gone for a vasectomy consultation, saying he “ain’t looking to populate the Earth completely.” Reps for the 41-year-old entertainer did not immediately return a request for comment.