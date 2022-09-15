Nick Cannon Welcomes His 9th Child... While Also Awaiting His 10th and 11th
LOSING COUNT
Nick Cannon nearly has enough kids to field his own soccer team. The extremely fertile entertainer announced the surprise birth of his ninth child on Wednesday, a son named Onyx Ice Cole Cannon. He shares the child with 40-year-old influencer LaNisha Cole, his sixth baby mama. And there are more on the way: Cannon, 41, is awaiting the birth of a child with Miss Universe contestant Brittany Bell and another with DJ Abby De La Rosa, who is in an open relationship with Cannon. “Once again today I am in awe of the Devine feminine!” Cannon wrote on Instagram Wednesday. “In this moment of celebration and jubilee, I wish to mute any low vibrational frequencies and only rejoice with the highest class of civilization who are truly aligned with our purpose here in this dimension.”