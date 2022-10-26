Nick Cannon’s Ex Alyssa Scott Announces She’s Pregnant With Third Baby
👀
Nick Cannon’s ex-girlfriend Alyssa Scott announced she’s pregnant with her third child on Wednesday. “With you by my side… 🤍,” the 29-year-old model captioned the reveal, her first since she and Cannon lost their son, Zen, in December 2021 after the 5-month-old died of brain cancer. The announcement immediately sparked questions over whether Cannon is the father of the child, which has yet to be confirmed. Cannon has earned himself a reputation as a proliferating prodigy following his 2016 split with diva soprano Mariah Carey, with whom he had his first two children. Since then, Cannon has fathered nearly a dozen kids with six different women, reportedly spending $3 million a year in child support payments, according to The Sun. In September, the fertile Nickelodeon frontman welcomed the birth of his daughter Onyx with influencer LaNisha Cole, and his third child Rise with Miss Universe contestant Brittany Bell. Then, in early October, the The Masked Singer host shocked again when he confirmed he was fathering another child with DJ Abby De La Rosa, with whom he shares a pair of 1-year-old twins.