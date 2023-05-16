Nick Cannon Says His Mother’s Day Cards to His Baby Mamas Didn’t Go as Planned
MIXED MESSAGES
Indefatigable love machine Nick Cannon says he managed to get his baby mamas mixed up while writing Mother’s Day cards for them. The 42-year-old—who has had 12 children with six women—said on Monday’s installment of The Daily Cannon that he was “doing handwritten messages from the heart” for each of the moms, but his heartfelt gesture backfired. “As I’m writing a handwritten message, I get the cards mixed up,” Cannon said. He added that the confusion meant that “one baby mama [read] the card about how I feel about the other baby mama.” Instead, he said, he should have just “got some generic shit that everybody else got.” Adding to the anecdote’s horror was the fact that Cannon told it in front of one of his baby mamas, Abby De La Rosa, who is his co-host on the show. “Wow,” she said in response to his confession. “I tried my best,” Cannon said. “I really did.”