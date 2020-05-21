Nick Cordero’s Wife Asks for ‘Mega Prayers’ as His Recovery From COVID Falters
Nick Cordero’s wife, Amanda Kloots, asked for supporters’ prayers Wednesday as she recounted how her husband’s recovery from the new coronavirus had taken a turn for the worse. “Mega prayers for this special man right now. God continue to grant miracles,” the social media influencer captioned a picture of her husband. She continued in a video of herself: “Nick has had a bad morning. Unfortunately, things are going a little downhill at the moment...I know that this virus is not gonna get him down. That's not how his story ends.” The Broadway actor has spent 52 days in the hospital battling COVID-19, and though the 41-year-old has woken up from a coma, he still requires a ventilator to breathe. Last week he went into septic shock, and doctors amputated his right leg in April due to severe blood clots. The couple has a 1-year-old son together, Elvis.