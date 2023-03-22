Nick Lachey Ordered to Attend Anger Counseling and AA Meetings

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Daily Mail
Love Is Blind co-host Nick Lachey will avoid prosecution for assault and battery in connection with a clash with a photographer last year—and will instead attend anger management classes and Alcoholics Anonymous meetings. The paparazzo, Jody Santos, told the Daily Mail that she is still waiting for Lachey, 49, to apologize for reaching into her car to try and grab her phone when he spotted her snapping pictures as he and his wife left a Beverly Hills restaurant. “Until this day, Nick hasn’t taken any responsibility. He’s justified it. He thought this was done, but it’s not done,” she said. “He should have been thanking me for the free publicity. I mean, really. Talk about an oversized ego.”