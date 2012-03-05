Nick Lachey, Vanessa Minnillo Expecting

CHEAT SHEET
Boy band star Nick Lachey and wife Vanessa Minnillo have a baby on board. Lachey confirmed Monday in an appearance on Live! With Kelly that Minnillo isn’t due for another six months or so. Lachey revealed that the pair have kept their secret for the past three months despite photos of Minnillo showing a baby bump that have leaked out in the past few weeks. The couple were hitched in June of last year, and Lachey dished on Minnillo’s expectant-mother ways, saying she’s been craving burritos. “She loves, right now, Mexican food,” he said. The celebrity couple doesn’t know whether they’ll be welcoming a boy or a girl yet, the excited dad-to-be said. Lachey’s ex-wife Jessica Simpson is also pregnant and reportedly due in the next few weeks.