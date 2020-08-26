Covington Catholic Teen Nick Sandmann Blasts Media, Cancel Culture in RNC Speech
‘ANTI-CONSERVATIVE’
At a Republican National Convention where speakers' rage about cancel culture has been clear, former Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann used his speaking slot to introduce himself as “the teenager who was defamed by the media.”
Sandmann detailed to viewers Tuesday night his perspective on a well known January 2019 encounter at the Lincoln Memorial where he was seen wearing a “Make America Great Again Hat” and was filmed in close proximity to Nathan Phillips, a Native American man. Coverage of the event, Sandmann said, led to him “being cancelled.”
“While the media portrayed me as the aggressor with a ‘relentless smirk’ on my face, in reality the video confirms I was standing with my hands behind my back and an awkward smile on my face that hid two thoughts,” Sandmann said. Media coverage of the scene resulted in Sandmann suing news organizations in the aftermath.
After attacking the media for advancing an “anti-Christian, anti-Conservative, anti-Donald Trump narrative,” during his remarks Tuesday, Sandmann thanked President Trump for his “unwavering support.”
“And I know you’ll agree with me when we say that no one in this county has been a victim of unfair media coverage more than President Donald Trump,” Sandmann said.