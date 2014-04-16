Nick Szabo May Be Bitcoin Creator

CHEAT SHEET
The first public stab at unveiling the man who invented Bitcoin went very poorly, so students and teachers at Britain's Aston University are being careful when they say they probably found the crypto-currency's creator. A linguistic analysis of 11 popularly known Bitcoin founder candidates points to Nick Szabo, whose writings bore an “uncanny” resemblance to those found in the initial October 2008 white paper on Bitcoin. “Our study adds to the weight of evidence pointing toward Nick Szabo,” said study leader Jack Grieve. Szabo is an expert in law, finance, cryptography, and computer science—and he created a crypto-currency called “bit gold.”