Nicki Minaj Mocks Boris Johnson After He Dismisses Her COVID Myths
BARBS v. BORIS
England’s prime minister, Boris Johnson, and chief medical officer, Chris Whitty, dismissed on Tuesday Nicki Minaj’s bizarre claim that her cousin became impotent after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. While touting vaccines, Johnson admitted he’s “not as familiar with the work of Nicki Minaj as I probably should be.” Minaj, who has not yet been vaccinated, fired back at the U.K. leader hours later, posting an audio message in a fake British accent.
“Yes, hello Prime Minister, Boris, it’s Nicki Minaj—I was just calling to tell you that you were so amazing on the news this morning. And I’m actually British. I was born there. I went to university there. I went to Oxford,” she said. “I went to school with Margaret Thatcher. And she told me so many nice things about you. I’d love to send you my portfolio of my work, since you don’t know much about me, I’m a big, big star in the United States.”
She went at it with BBC News political editor Laura Kuenssberg and former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan, too. Minaj called Kuenssberg a “dumbo” and embraced Morgan’s description of her as the “rudest little madam” by adding it to her Twitter bio.