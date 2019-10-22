CHEAT SHEET
Nicki Minaj Marries Registered Sex Offender Kenneth Petty
Nicki Minaj announced her marriage to Kenneth Petty on Instagram late Monday night following nearly a year of dating. Petty is a registered Level 2 sex offender and, in April 1995, was convicted of attempted first-degree rape for an assault that occurred when both he and the victim were 16, according to USA Today. He served just under four years in prison for that crime. In 2006, Petty went back to jail for first-degree manslaughter and served nearly seven years before being released in May 2013. Minaj, 36, announced her marriage to Petty, 41, with a video of “Mr. and Mrs.” mugs and coordinating bride and groom baseball caps. She captioned the video “Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19,” appearing to the confirm the wedding date. Earlier this week, Minaj called Petty the “Clyde to my Bonnie,” and has now changed the name on her Twitter account to read “Mrs. Petty.”