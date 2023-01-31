Nicola Peltz’s Billionaire Father Sues Her Failed Wedding Planners
COME ON, DUDE
The supposed wedding drama that brewed ahead of the nuptials of Victoria Beckham and David Beckham’s endearing failed artist son Brooklyn Beckham and his blandly beautiful now-wife Nicola Peltz is escalating. First, it was reported that Peltz and Mother Beckham got into a tiff over whether the latter would design the former’s dress (she wouldn’t), and now, The Daily Mail is reporting that Peltz ran through two wedding planners who failed to live up to her high standards before settling for a third, Michelle Ragos. The Mail reports that Nelson Peltz, Nicola’s billionaire father, is now suing the failed second set of wedding planner—Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba—for a refund of his $159,000 deposit. Really, dude? As if you need it.