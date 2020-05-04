Nicolas Cage Set to Play Joe Exotic in Scripted Series: Report
Nicolas Cage is set to play Joe Exotic, the star of Netflix’s viral docuseries Tiger King, in an eight-episode scripted series, Variety reported Monday. The series, which will be a screen adaptation of the Texas Monthly article by Leif Reigstad titled Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild, is being produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios, according to Variety. Television writer Dan Lagana, who was the showrunner on American Vandal, will be the executive producer and pen the script. Nicolas Cage will also executive produce for Saturn Films. The series will dive into the personal life of exotic zookeeper Joe Exotic as he runs his private Oklahoma zoo, where he keeps tigers, lions, and other big cats.