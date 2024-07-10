Nicolas Cage’s Son Weston Arrested for Alleged Assault on His Mother

Nicolas Cage’s oldest son, Weston Cage Coppola, was arrested Wednesday in connection with an alleged April assault on his mother, Christina Fulton.

Weston, 33, was in the middle of a mental health crisis at the time he is accused of battering Fulton, leaving her with bruises and a black eye, according to photos obtained by The Sun, which first reported his arrest.

Weston was booked Wednesday on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, the LAPD confirmed to The Daily Beast Wednesday. He was almost immediately released after a $150,000 bail was posted.

The encounter isn’t Weston's first with law enforcement—he was previously arrested for DUI and domestic violence in 2017 and 2011, respectively.

Following the altercation in April, Fulton released a statement clarifying what had happened.

“Weston and I had no argument prior to the incident,” Fulton explained. “On Sunday, April 28, I was reached out to by several of Weston’s best friends for assistance because they were experiencing Weston in a mental-health crisis.” She continued, “Upon my arrival, I was met by my son who clearly was in a state of a mental health breakdown, which in turn became a horrific experience.”

“I have always supported helping my son with his mental-health struggles. I am doing all I can to get him the continued support he needs,” Fulton said.

A battery report was taken after the incident, but he was not immediately arrested, People reported at the time.

According to Cosmopolitan, Fulton and Nicolas Cage began dating in 1988 and welcomed Weston in 1990. It’s unclear when they officially split.

Weston describes himself as an actor and musician on his Instagram profile, and according to his IMDB page, he has 20 acting credits including two of his dad’s films, Lord of War and 211.

A November 2023 article from The Sun reports that Weston has twin girls, Cyress Zara and Venice Zohar, with Hila Aronian.

Neither Fulton nor Cage have reportedly met them. He also has two boys, Lucian and Sorin, with his ex-wife Danielle Cage, per In Touch Weekly.