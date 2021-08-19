Escort’s Body Stuffed in Barrel, Wheeled Out of Wall St Building, Dumped in Jersey: Cops
A high-end escort was discovered dead in a barrel in New Jersey after she entered an apartment building on Wall Street the night before, the New York Post reports. Surveillance footage reportedly shows the 55-gallon drum containing the body of Nicole Flanagan, 42, being wheeled out of 95 Wall Street in the Financial District of New York City on a luggage rack the night of August 12. According to New York police, she was then put into a U-Haul van and discovered the next morning. Cops were able to identify her by her fingerprints and previous prostitution arrests. Footage also reportedly shows Flanagan walking into the building accompanied by a man believed to be a Snow gang member. A security guard in the building told police the man who brought in the drum said he was moving. There are no signs of injuries on Flanagan’s body, and the Bergen County medical examiner has ordered a toxicology report. The search for the U-Haul is still ongoing.