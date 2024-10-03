Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s Daughter Charms the Internet With Her Accent
NASH-STRALIA
Instagram users are transfixed by this nepo baby model’s interesting accent. Sunday Rose Kidman Urban made her runway debut at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday when she modeled Miu Miu’s new collection on the runway. However, it’s not the fashion that caught their attention. “Love her accent. Australian meets Appalachian,” one user wrote underneath a Vogue interview with the 16-year-old posted on Instagram Tuesday. “Her accent! A southern drawl mixed with a twinge of Australian. What a mix,” another noted. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that that new model sounds the way she does, given her parents’ backgrounds. Nicole Kidman was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, but her Australian parents relocated back to Sydney when she was three, The Hollywood Reporter reports. Country star Keith Urban was born in New Zealand but, like Kidman, relocated to Australia at a young age. According to Architectural Digest, the famous family splits their time between Australia and several U.S. cities, one being Nashville, so that’s likely where the Music City twang comes into play.