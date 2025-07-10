Nicole Kidman Broke the Only Manicure ‘Rule’ of Summer

Tori Kelly is pregnant, and the pop star made her announcement in her signature style on Wednesday: by singing it. A one-minute-long video Kelly, 32, released to People shows the pop star dancing along a beach with her husband André Murillo, 35, playing over a catchy melody that will be released in her next project. “I’m ready for what comes next / Let’s make a baby,” she sings at the end of the video. Kelly was one of the first artists (after Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood) to use an iconic run on American Idol to achieve chart-topping stardom—even though she was eliminated in the semifinals of Season 9. Her debut album, Unbreakable Smile, dropped in 2015 and earned her a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist. Her second album, Hiding Place, won Best Gospel Album at the 61st Grammys, where she also took home the award for Best Gospel Performance for her song “Never Alone.” Most recently, the powerhouse vocalist has joined Ed Sheeran’s world tour in a reprisal of the partnership that yielded the acclaimed 2016 ballad “I Was Made For Loving You.” She married Murillo, a German-born former pro basketball player, in 2018. This will be the couple’s first child.
A medical report obtained by People on Thursday has revealed that actor Julian McMahon died from lung metastasis resulting from head and neck metastatic cancer. He was 56. The news was confirmed to Deadline by McMahon‘s wife, Kelly Paniagua, who earlier revealed that he died on July 4 after a private cancer battle. McMahon was born to Sir William McMahon, the 20th prime minister of Australia, and started his career as a model and actor in Australia before heading to Hollywood. McMahon made his Hollywood debut on the soap opera Another World. He is also known for starring as Cole Turner in the drama Charmed and Jess LaCroix in FBI: Most Wanted. On hearing of his death, his Nip/Tuck co-star Dylan Walsh paid tribute to his late friend: “Dear Jules, I know you like to flout the boundaries but this time you’ve gone too far,” the New York Post reports. McMahon was married to actress and singer Dannii Minogue and Baywatch star Brooke Burns, with whom he shared a daughter, before marrying Paniagua in 2014 after 10 years of dating.
Peacock’s mockumentary follow-up to The Office officially has a release date. Titled The Paper, the new series will debut its first four episodes on Sept. 4, followed by two new episodes every Thursday through Sept. 25, per Variety. Unlike The Office, which followed the daily hijinks of a ragtag group of employees at a paper sales company named Dunder Mifflin, The Paper will be set in a Midwestern newsroom trying to revive its status. The spinoff’s official logline reads: “The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it.” The series’ ensemble cast includes Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, and Tim Key. Oscar Nuñez, who played Oscar Martinez in the original Office series, will also be reprising his role in the spinoff and is slated to play an accountant for the paper.
Weeks after Drake faced skepticism on Instagram over the legitimacy of his abs, rapper Big Sean finds himself tangled up in the same rumor mill. When fans speculated that Drake’s chiseled muscles in a June 28 Instagram post were less related to hard work at the gym and more thanks to ab implants, courtesy of an adept plastic surgeon, fans quickly started to name other rappers they suspected of going under the knife. Their new target: Big Sean. (Abdominal implants are a cosmetic procedure that inserts silicone implants into the midsection to provide a shortcut to a six-pack.) Fitness influencer Blake Sanburg (@thenutritionnarc) fed into fan theories by uploading a July 7 video analyzing the 37-year-old rapper’s physique, posing the question, “Are Big Sean’s abs real?” The rapper quickly shut down the guessing game and jumped in the comments to set the record, writing, “Bro, unfortunately mine are real lol.... I just happen to look like a chewed up tootsie roll when im [sic] outta shape lol.” Though the rapper shouted out the “fake ab community,” he made it clear that he is not part of the club, ending his response with, “I only have to say something because this s**t is getting way out of hand. 😂”
Is there anything cooler than a rulebreaker? While attending Balenciaga’s Haute Couture show in Paris, Nicole Kidman defied the summer beauty expectations with a deep, dark, enigmatic manicure that aligned with the brand’s gothic, avant-garde style. Of course, there are no official beauty “rules,” but the shade is an undeniably far cry from the season’s typical tangerine orange, opalescent teal, and watermelon pink polish shades. The length, too, was unexpected, with Kidman’s nails neatly filed into a short, round shape, in contrast with the ultra-long talons most celebrities are wearing on the red carpet. Along with her vampy nail color, which Allure praised as a chic “summer goth” look, the 58-year-old actress wore a sleek black suit, dark sunglasses, and a center-parted, easygoing hairstyle. Although the exact polish shade has yet to be revealed, it seems to lean more toward a deep oxblood or plum—still a departure from this summer’s trendy short, natural chic manicure, and also away from the ongoing “clean girl” aesthetic of pastels, transculents, and minimalist French tips. One thing we do know: the Oscar-winning star knows how to showcase her versatility, and this summer, it seems she’s leaning into her spookier side.
Rescuers pulled off a “one in a million miracle” early Thursday when they found a teenage surfer alive on a remote and uninhabited island miles offshore. Australian Darcy Deefholts, 19, had vanished after heading out for an afternoon session Wednesday, prompting New South Wales Police to launch an overnight land-and-sea search once he missed dinner. His father, Terry, posted a desperate Facebook plea for “anyone with a seaworthy vessel” to join the hunt. At first light, Marine Rescue NSW crews spotted the teen hunkered among rocks on North Solitary Island, a barren speck seven miles off Wooli Beach, New South Wales. Volunteers were reported to have been “jumping for joy” at having located Deefholts before they ferried him back to the mainland. Having “feared the worst,” Terry Deefholts hailed the rescue as a “one in a million miracle,” in an interview with Australia’s Daily Telegraph. Officials believe Darcy survived the chilly night by sheltering in crevices and keeping his wetsuit on. He was treated in hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.
Supermodel Paulina Porizkova announced her engagement to her boyfriend of two years, Jeff Greenstein, on Wednesday. Porizkova, 60, posted a video on Instagram of the two holding hands, showing off her new diamond ring, captioning the post simply: “He asked.” Greenstein, 62, works in television as a producer, writer, and director. He was the showrunner for Will & Grace. In 1989, Porizkova married Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Ric Ocasek, the former frontman of The Cars. She separated from Ocasek around 2017, who died in 2019 of heart disease. Public scandal erupted when news broke that she and her sons were left out of his will for allegedly “abandoning” him during the divorce proceedings, though she continued to care for him in their home and brought him coffee in Sept. 2019 when she found him dead in his bed. Porizkova settled with Ocasek’s estate in 2021 and told Vanity Fair she was looking for a “nice guy.” Porizkova met Greenstein in 2023 after briefly dating director Aaron Sorkin in 2021. Porizkova has been open about her struggles with her romantic life, sharing on Instagram: “Four years ago I thought I’d drown in darkness. Now I’m goofing around in the warmest of light.” She has said they met “exactly the right time.”
Jane Birkin’s original Hermès Birkin bag has been auctioned off for $10 million. A private collector from Japan won a fiery 10-minute bidding war for the bag, which was designed for and used by the singer and actress, at an auction held by Sotheby’s in Paris. According to Sotheby’s, the bag broke the previous record, which was held by another Hermès bag—a white crocodile leather Kelly that sold for $513,040 in 2021. Sotheby’s also noted that Birkin’s prototype bag is slightly different from other Birkins: It features her initials on the front flap and has small silver nail clippers hanging from the shoulder strap as well as discoloration from stickers she placed on the outside. Birkin came up with the bag while seated on a plane next to Hermès executive Jean-Louis Dumas in the 1980s, who asked her to draw the type of bag she wanted. Birkin told CNN in 2020 that he stayed “true to his word” and created the bag she had drawn. She joked that, when she dies, people “will possibly only talk about the bag.”
Christian Horner found out that his first wife had died days before he was sacked as the principal of Red Bull’s Formula 1 team. Beverley Allen, 58, passed away Monday after a two-year battle with eye cancer, according to The Sun. “She found out she had eye cancer a couple of years ago and she was aware that it wasn’t going to be a very good prognosis but it is still a devastating shock,” one of Allen’s friends told MailOnline. She added that “Beverley was a lovely woman and it is so cruel what has happened to her.” “Beverley was loved by everyone who knew her. It’s just heartbreaking,” she said. Allen and Horner were together for 14 years and share an 11-year-old daughter, Olivia. After their divorce in 2015, Horner went on to marry former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell, otherwise known as Ginger Spice. Allen stood by Horner during his rise in the F1 world, seeing him become the Red Bull Racing Formula 1 team principal in 2005. Horner was sacked after 20 years as the team’s principal Wednesday following an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior made by a female Red Bull Racing colleague of his last year.
Victoria’s Secret model Jasmine Tookes announced that she is pregnant with her second child, a boy, on Instagram on Wednesday. Tookes, 34, told Vogue she planned the pregnancy every step of the way, but didn’t anticipate the physical toll it would take on her. She told the outlet that the first trimester was particularly tricky, having to juggle that morning sickness with launching her skincare business, Brunel Beauty, and raising her toddler, Mia Victoria. She kept the pregnancy private for the first three months. Tookes was named by Forbes as one of the world’s highest-paid models in 2016, making $4 million. In 2021, she launched JOJA, an activewear company, with fellow Victoria’s Secret angel Josephine Skriver. Tookes is married to Juan David Borrero, 35, the son of Alfredo Borrero Vega, a doctor and the vice president of Ecuador from 2021 to 2023. Juan is the director of international markets for the tech company Snap Inc. The couple got married in 2021.