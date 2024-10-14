Video Captures Nicole Kidman, Salma Hayek in Red Carpet Spat
A-LIST ETIQUETTE
A viral clip appears to have captured two A-list actresses caught up in a spat on the red carpet at Paris Fashion Week. Taken at the Balenciaga show last week, the footage seems to feature Salma Hayek, whose husband owns the fashion powerhouse, attempting to steer Nicole Kidman, one of the brand’s ambassadors, toward the cameras–only for Kidman to abruptly bat her hand away. Judi James, a body language expert, told the Daily Mail the gesture was a “Devil Wears Prada lesson in status signals,” adding the exchange probably boiled down to a perceived breach of red carpet etiquette on Hayek’s part. “Paris Fashion Week shows are a hot-mess combo of rarefied, super-A-list air and the sweaty lower levels of a rugby scrum,” James said. “Keeping your dignity and maintaining impeccable elegance while being jostled and made to wait for what can often be hours are necessary skills, and Nicole Kidman offers what looks like a masterclass here in protecting A-list parameters and status signals against all odds.”