Nicole Kidman Manages to Skirt Quarantine Rules in ANOTHER Country
DIFFERENT RULES
Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban angered most people in Australia in June 2020 when she was somehow able to skirt tough rules requiring all incoming passengers to quarantine in a hotel. Now, she’s done it again. Hong Kong lawmakers raged this week after its government exempted the actress from its standard weeklong quarantine. She traveled to Hong Kong last week to film her Amazon Prime series Expats, but lawmakers said that her cultural contributions shouldn’t exempt her from the city’s laws.
“Nicole Kidman’s exemption case is not just about politics, it involves the health security issue and is a matter of unfairness,” lawmaker Priscilla Leung said, according to the Associated Press. Michael Tien, another lawmaker, said even the city’s athletes who participated in the Tokyo Olympics had to self-isolate. But Edward Yau, the city’s secretary for commerce and economic development, said Kidman’s exemption doesn’t permit everything. “It doesn’t mean that she can go anywhere she wants,” he said.