Nicole Kidman Spends Christmas in Australia After Keith Urban Divorce
Nicole Kidman spent Christmas in her home country following her divorce from her husband of 19 years, Keith Urban. The 58-year-old actress took her daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, to Australia, a source told People. “This is all she wanted after a tumultuous fall,” the source told the outlet, emphasizing that the Babygirl actress is excited to be “home” for the holidays. “She’s been super positive and focused on things that she’s grateful for,” the source added. In September, TMZ reported that the Oscar-winning actress had filed for divorce from the Grammy-winning singer, following their separation earlier this year. According to court documents obtained by People, Urban, 58, and Kidman agreed to a parenting plan for their two daughters that will “encourage each child to continue to love the other parent and be comfortable in both families,” with Kidman as the primary residential parent and Urban having the girls 59 days a year. Kidman also shares two children—Isabella Jane, 33, and Connor, 30—with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise, 63, whom she divorced in 2001. “Nicole and Keith continue to co-parent. The focus is on their daughters,” a source told People in December.