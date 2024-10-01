Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Hits the Runway for the First Time
STRIKE A POSE
Sunday Rose, the 16-year-old daughter of Hollywood power couple Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, stepped out onto the runway for the first time during a Miu Miu Paris Fashion Week show on Tuesday. Sunday donned a white dress and gray leg warmers from the Italian fashion brand’s spring/summer collection. According to Page Six, her Oscar-winning mother was not present for her debut but joined her later for a dinner thrown by Miu Miu. Sunday is just one of The Perfect Couple star’s four children. She also shares Faith Margaret, 13, with her Australian country star husband. Her two older children, Bella, 31, and Connor, 29, were adopted during her 11-year marriage to Tom Cruise. While both Kidman and Urban have remained tight-lipped about their kids, the actress did spill to Elle earlier this year that Sunday had a hand in Big Little Lies returning for a third season. “My daughter is the one who watched both of the series and went, ‘Okay, there’s just no question, there has to be a third,’” Kidman told the magazine.