Nicole Kidman's Scandalous Cover

When we first saw the cover of V Magazine’s Travel Issue, we had to guess: was that Naomi Watts? Britney Spears? Diana Agron?

Turns out the cover star is none other than Nicole Kidman -- who, at 45, has never been shot quite like this. The mother of two appears topless, in a pair of assless chaps, with her short hair tousled just-so. For the accompanying spread, photographed by Mario Testino, she is splayed in a fur red fur coat wearing nothing but mesh underwear. In the interview with Daily Beast contributor Jacob Bernstein, she addresses her role in Paperboy, where she has to pee on Zac Efron after his character is stung by a jellyfish. “The peeing thing,” Kidman said, “I didn’t think was that weird, because I was in character.” The issue hits newsstands on August 30. [V Magazine]